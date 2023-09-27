Denali Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. National Beverage comprises approximately 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of National Beverage worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. 6,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $324.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. National Beverage’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIZZ

National Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.