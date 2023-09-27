Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,513,000 after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,876,000 after acquiring an additional 101,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley raised TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TTEC Trading Up 1.1 %

TTEC traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. 8,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $600.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.26 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.