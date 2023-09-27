Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global Industrial worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE GIC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.19. 575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,943. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.