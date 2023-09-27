Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 648.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Arch Resources worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 56,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded up $8.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.94. 109,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,054. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $170.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.50.

Arch Resources Increases Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($1.78). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $19.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $3.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 2.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $195.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

