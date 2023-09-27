Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 101.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,330,000 after acquiring an additional 202,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,713,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LZB stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. 9,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.12.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $481.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.29%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

