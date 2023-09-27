Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. TowneBank makes up about 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TowneBank by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOWN. Stephens began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TowneBank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.96. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $242.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

