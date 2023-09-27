Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. PC Connection makes up 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of PC Connection worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $175,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,413,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,014.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $175,362.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,413,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,512 in the last ninety days. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,689. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.14 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

