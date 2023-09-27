Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Preferred Bank worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.31. 11,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,912. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a market cap of $899.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $77.75.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.30%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

