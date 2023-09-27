Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 13,800 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 53.1% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RBCAA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. 938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $839.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Bancorp

In other Republic Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Scott Trager purchased 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $100,009.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

