Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 15,900 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Universal Logistics worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,719,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 204,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 79,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 14,303,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,866,015 shares in the company, valued at $292,141,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ULH traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,572. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $412.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Further Reading

