Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 18,800 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 43.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

ATLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. 15,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,734. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $438.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $290.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.16 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 32.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $52,410.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $160,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

