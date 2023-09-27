Denali Advisors LLC Raises Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 1,147.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 176,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 453,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $98,384.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $556,130.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 35,961 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $467,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $98,384.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,130.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,139 shares of company stock worth $736,567. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of RELL traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 3,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,106. The company has a market capitalization of $157.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $27.24.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

