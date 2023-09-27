Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Newmark Group accounts for 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Newmark Group worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 572,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,560. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.87 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

