Denali Advisors LLC Sells 38,200 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,889,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,170,320.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,279,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,928,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,889,668 shares in the company, valued at $209,170,320.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $7,535,000 in the last 90 days. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE SEM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

