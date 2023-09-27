Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 1,195.3% in September

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 1,195.3% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 201,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.63 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

