dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $32.27 million and $293.29 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003752 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00244319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016456 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,178,758 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00722427 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $179.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

