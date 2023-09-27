Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.74.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FANG opened at $153.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.72 and its 200 day moving average is $138.94. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $111.73 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,180,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

