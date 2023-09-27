Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. 21,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

