Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 145.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,180 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. 217,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

