Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 35,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,685. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

