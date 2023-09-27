Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a growth of 719.8% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 264.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 101.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $406,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AAPD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

