Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 2.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 6,404,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 50,707,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.