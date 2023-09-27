Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average is $101.94. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $85.77 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.