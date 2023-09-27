Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,933 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $95,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 353,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,844,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after buying an additional 709,638 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

HLT stock opened at $147.34 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.59 and a 52 week high of $157.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Read Our Latest Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.