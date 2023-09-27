Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,746 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Price Performance
T opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
