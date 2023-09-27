Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VEA opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

