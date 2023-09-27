Diversified Trust Co Buys 830 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.28 and a 200 day moving average of $286.58.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.