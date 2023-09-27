Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in American Tower by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,937,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $162.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $162.65 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.69.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

