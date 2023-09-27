Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Oracle by 43.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 17,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 45,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

