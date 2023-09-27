Diversified Trust Co Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,364,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 66,291 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 481.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $186.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

