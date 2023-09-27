Diversified Trust Co Has $1.79 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 179,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.