Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

QCOM opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

