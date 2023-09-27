Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $193.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

