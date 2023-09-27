Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,746 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $64,563,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $104.71 and a one year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.22.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

