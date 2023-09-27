Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

NYSE:D opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

