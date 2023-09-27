DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. 175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,568. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

