Duke Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,088 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 186% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,522 put options.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

DUK traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.01. 357,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,854. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 258.2% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

