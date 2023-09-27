Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Trading 4% Higher

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 159,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 76,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Down 6.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 11 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

