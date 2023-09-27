EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.27 Per Share

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.
EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 120.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.
EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:EGP opened at $166.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $188.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on EGP
Insider Buying and Selling
In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EastGroup Properties
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.