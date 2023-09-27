EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.27 Per Share

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 120.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:EGP opened at $166.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EGP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.