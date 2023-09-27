Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

