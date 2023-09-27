Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $211.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.