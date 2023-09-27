Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of ENX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,465. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $80,313.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,499,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,893,929.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,050,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 147,144 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 567,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 74,159 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 451,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 352,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

