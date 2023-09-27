Efforce (WOZX) Price Tops $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Efforce has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Efforce has a market cap of $9.69 million and $186,300.87 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce token can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efforce Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

