Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading Down 2%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.01. 80,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,545,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EGO

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $229.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.