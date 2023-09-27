Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 4.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 857,371 shares of company stock worth $21,025,565,827. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

LLY stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.08. The stock had a trading volume of 485,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $601.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

