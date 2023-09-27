Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.89 million, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $8.15.
Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
