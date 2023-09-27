Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.89 million, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

