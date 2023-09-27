Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 713,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,935,074 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $8.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 278.29%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 14.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 11.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 15.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

