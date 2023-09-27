ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $451.92

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.99 million and $451.92 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016948 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,495.25 or 1.00248538 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00762778 USD and is down -33.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $128.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.