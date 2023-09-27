Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

ESP opened at $15.90 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

