Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance
ESP opened at $15.90 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
