Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,694,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ESS traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $212.66. The stock had a trading volume of 70,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,708. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $249.66.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.41%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

